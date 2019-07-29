The Golden Knights traded Gusev to the Devils in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick Monday. Gusev has also agreed to terms on a two-year, $9 million contract with New Jersey.

This is a huge get for New Jersey, as Gusev is considered by many to be one of the best players in the world that has yet to appear in an NHL contest. The 27-year-old Russian has established himself as one of the most productive players in the history of Russia's top league, the KHL, over the past nine seasons, racking up an impressive 119 goals and 332 points in 391 appearances. The 2012 seventh-round pick will likely slide into a top-six role for the Devils from the get go, and should be on every fantasy owner's radar after notching 17 goals and 82 points in 62 games with SKA St. Petersburg last campaign.