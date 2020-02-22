Gusev notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

He helped set up the Devils' final two goals, including Damon Severson's game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the third period. Gusev remains a little inconsistent in the first NHL campaign, but overall the 27-year-old has been a solid addition to the top six in New Jersey, posting 10 goals and 37 points through 58 games