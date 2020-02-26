Devils' Nikita Okhotyuk: Big night in OHL action
Okhotyuk tallied three assists to help OHL Ottawa to a 7-3 win over Kingston on Tuesday.
It's been an up and down season for New Jersey's 2019 surprise second-rounder. Okhotyuk has played fairly well (18 points in 33 games) when healthy, but he missed nearly two months worth of action earlier in the season due to injury. The Devils were happy enough with Okhotyuk's progression that they signed him to an entry-level contract this past December. The Russian rearguard figures to play with AHL Binghamton next season.
