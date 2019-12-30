Devils' Nikita Okhotyuk: Inks entry-level deal
Okhotyuk agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.
Okhotyuk -- who was drafted by the Devils in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- was sidelined for much of the OHL season thus far due to injury but has racked up five helpers in nine games since getting back into the lineup. The Russian blueliner should probably be considered a long shot to make the 23-man roster next season, instead spending the 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL Binghamton.
