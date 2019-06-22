Devils' Nikita Okhotyuk: Projects as solid depth piece
Okhotyuk was drafted 61st overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A Russian who has spent the past two seasons with OHL Ottawa, Okhotyuk's biggest asset is his reliability. He plays a safe, steady game. He hasn't produced much offensively (two goals, 17 points in 56 games this past season) and that is unlikely to change once he becomes a professional, but Okhotyuk looks like he should eventually develop into a useful depth defenseman for New Jersey.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...