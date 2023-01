Okhotyuk scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Okhotyuk has played in four straight contests, and his second-period tally Saturday was his first point in seven outings this season. The 22-year-old defenseman has two points in five NHL contests last season, but he remains confined to a third-pairing role when he plays. He's added 22 hits, eight blocked shots, four shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 2022-23.