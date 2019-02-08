Popugaev agreed to mutually terminate his contract with KHL club Khabarovsk Amur and is expected to return to North America to continue his career, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

Popugaev previously played in juniors with WHL Prince George, but has spent the last season and a half in his native Russia. The 20-year-old produced just one goal in 37 contests with Khabarovsk this year. It's not immediately clear whether the Devils will send him to AHL Binghamton or have him start out with ECHL Adirondack. However, before any official assignment can be processed, the club will need to sign the 2017 fourth-round pick to an entry-level contract.