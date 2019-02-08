Devils' Nikita Popugaev: Terminates KHL contract
Popugaev agreed to mutually terminate his contract with KHL club Khabarovsk Amur and is expected to return to North America to continue his career, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.
Popugaev previously played in juniors with WHL Prince George, but has spent the last season and a half in his native Russia. The 20-year-old produced just one goal in 37 contests with Khabarovsk this year. It's not immediately clear whether the Devils will send him to AHL Binghamton or have him start out with ECHL Adirondack. However, before any official assignment can be processed, the club will need to sign the 2017 fourth-round pick to an entry-level contract.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...