Devils' Nikita Shcherbakov: Russian defender chosen at No. 44

Shcherbakov was the 44th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Shcherbakov is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds at age 18 and already has seven KHL games under his belt, so he was always going to be in relatively high demand. He's a project in every sense of the word. Shcherbakov's limited minutes in the KHL have predictably gone nowhere near as well as the time he spent in Russia's second-tier VHL or their junior MHL. However, he's coordinated for such a big kid and has shown flashes of offense at the lower levels. Shcherbakov is the type of "draft-and-stash" prospect that will be worth checking in on in a year-plus.