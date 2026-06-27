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Devils' Nikita Shcherbakov: Russian defender heads to Jersey

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Shcherbakov was the 44th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Shcherbakov is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds at age 18 and already has seven KHL games under his belt, so he was always going to be in relatively high demand come draft night. He's a project in every sense of the word. Shcherbakov's limited minutes in the KHL have predictably gone nowhere near as well as the time he spent in Russia's second-tier VHL or their junior MHL, but he's coordinated for such a big kid and has shown flashes of offense at the lower levels. Shcherbakov is the type of "draft-and-stash" prospect you often see in basketball. Check back in a year-plus for an update on his status.

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