Foote will join AHL Binghamton for the team's final three games of the campaign, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils are done for the year, so Foote will head to the minors to see a little more game action before the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close. The 2019 first-round pick will finish the season having picked up two points through six NHL appearances as a rookie.