Foote scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Foote came in with one goal in 10 career NHL appearances and no points in four games this season, so it's safe to say his two-goal second period came out of nowhere. He got the Devils on the board 8:52 into the middle frame, then lit the lamp again six seconds before the second intermission. The 21-year-old Denver native will look to build on this breakout performance over the final two games of the season.