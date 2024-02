Foote (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday for a conditioning stint.

Foote will finally get to see some game action in the minors after being injured during NHL preseason play. The 23-year-old forward produced 20 goals and 37 points in 55 AHL contests last season. Foote also had one goal in six outings with New Jersey during the 2022-23 campaign.