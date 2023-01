Foote was sent to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Foote, who was called up Jan. 10, had no points, one shot, three hits and one block in three contests with New Jersey while averaging 6:59 of ice time. At the AHL level with Utica, he's contributed 13 goals and 18 points in 33 games. Nathan Bastian (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list in a corresponding move.