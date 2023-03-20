Foote tallied a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Foote extended the Devils' lead to 4-2 midway through the third period, starting an odd-man rush before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot. It's the first point for the 22-year-old Foote in four games this season. He made the most of limited ice time Sunday, playing only 9:03 in his first game since he was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday. While there may still be some potential in Foote's game, his current role doesn't allow for much in the way of fantasy production.