Foote will be promoted to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-round pick (27th overall) will make his NHL debut Saturday. Foote has been productive in the minors this year, putting up six goals and 10 assists across 20 AHL games. He'll likely start out in the bottom six, but he could be immediately inserted into the power play.