Foote was demoted to AHL Binghamton on Monday.

Foote hasn't played in any of the Devils' first five contests while on the taxi squad. The 2019 first-round pick registered 33 points in 27 games with WHL Kelowna last year and will look to bring his offensive upside to the professional ranks. If the 20-year-old winger can put some strong performances together, he could earn a promotion later in the year.