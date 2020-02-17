Devils' Nolan Foote: Traded to Devils organization
Foote was traded by Tampa Bay to the Devils with a 2020 first-round pick in exchange for Blake Coleman on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Foote was selected 27th overall by the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after racking up 36 goals and 63 points with WHL Kelowna last season. During the 2019-20 campaign, he's registered 33 points in 26 WHL games and scored five points in seven contests at the World Junior Championship in January. The 6-foot-4 winger was seen as a rather raw prospect when he was drafted, so he may not compete for a serious NHL-level role until 2021.
