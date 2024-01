Palat (lower body) has begun skating but is not ready to rejoin the team, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

It's a step in the right direction for Palat, though he still has several hurdles to clear before he returns to the lineup. At this point, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting the veteran winger to return before the All-Star break, which would see him out of the lineup for at least the next three contests.