Palat (lower body) is being evaluated with an updated expected to come in the next few days, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

If Palat's status won't be updated for a few days, then it seems unlikely that he'll play Friday against Colorado. He has three goals in six games while averaging 18:43 of ice time this season. With Palat unavailable for Tuesday's 6-2 win over Detroit, Nathan Bastian logged a season-high 15:29 of ice time. Bastian averaged just 10:07 of ice time prior to Tuesday's contest.