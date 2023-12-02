Palat scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Palat's tally in the third period cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Devils couldn't pull even. All three of his goals have come in the last seven games, and he's added two assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 41 shots on net, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 22 outings overall. Palat can chip in offense at a slightly higher rate than he's shown, but he hasn't topped the 50-point mark since 2016-17.