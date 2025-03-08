Palat logged an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Palat snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. His top-six role looks safe following the trade deadline, as the Devils made most of their moves around the fringe of the roster rather than going for a big swing with Jack Hughes (shoulder) out for the season. Palat is now at 24 points, 80 shots on net, 105 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 62 appearances. He offers physicality and a little depth scoring, but his offense likely isn't enough on its own in standard fantasy formats.