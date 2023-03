Palat registered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Palat snapped a nine-game point drought with the secondary helper, which was clutch as it led to the game-winning goal. A groin injury that required surgery has limited Palat to 41 games this season, but with eight goals, 12 assists and a plus-8 rating, the veteran winger seemingly is doing enough to keep him from falling off the map in deep leagues.