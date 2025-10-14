Palat notched a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Palat has started the year in a familiar role, working as a top-six option despite limited minutes overall. He's averaging just 13:18 of ice time per game over three contests, adding an assist, two shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots. Palat could remain alongside Jack Hughes for a while, as Evgenii Dadonov (hand) landed on long-term injured reserve Sunday and Stefan Noesen (groin) is expected to be out until at least late October.