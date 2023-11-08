Palat notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Palat helped out on a Dougie Hamilton goal in the second period. Offense has been hard for Palat to find despite the Devils' general success with putting pucks in the net this season. The veteran winger has four helpers (three on the power play) with 19 shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 12 contests. Despite his struggles, he should continue to see middle-six minutes.