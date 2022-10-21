Palat scored on both of his shots Thursday as the Devils toppled the Islanders 4-1.

Palat, who collected three multi-point games last season, earned his first for 2022-23. The 31-year-old left winger connected on consecutive second-period markers Thursday. His second goal proved to be the game-winner. Palat has compiled three goals in two games. He previously enjoyed a similar offensive explosion last Jan. 4-8 when he connected on four goals in three games. Palat also had three hits against the Islanders.