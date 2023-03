Palat scored a goal and two assists on three shots in the Devils' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Palat knotted the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal off a nice pass from Dawson Mercer. He would pick up assists on both of Erik Haula's goals as well. The former Bolt has heated up as of late, scoring five points in his last four games. On the season, Palat has eight goals and 19 points in 31 games.