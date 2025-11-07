Palat scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The veteran winger had just one lonely assist through his first 13 games of the season, but Palat finally got off the schnied by slotting home a nifty no-look pass from Simon Nemec midway through the second period. Palat has scored double-digit goals during each of the last five seasons in which he's played at least 50 games, including 15 goals and 28 points in 77 regular-season contests in 2024-25.