Palat is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Kings on Thursday. Coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "Just be a wait-and-see game-time decision. If he's feeling better, he'll play, if not, he won't be in the lineup," per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Palat is seven games back from a lower-body injury that previously cost him the first 10 games of January. In those seven outings, the 32-year-old winger garnered three goals on 14 shots to go with three assists, 10 hits and eight blocks. If Palat were to miss out, Timo Meier could be elevated to a first-line role.