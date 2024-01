Palat had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He had four shots.

He got the Devils first goal on a rebound following a Nico Hischier shot. He put it past Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove from the low slot. It's Palat's second game back after missing 10 games to a lower-body injury. He has five goals, nine assists and 63 shots in 36 games this season, his second with the Devils.