Palat collected an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Palat has three points over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He got a turn on the top line Tuesday with Tyler Toffoli (illness) out, but Palat is likely to be a middle-six presence once the Devils' forward group is at full strength again. Palat has 17 points, 68 shots on net, 39 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season.