Palat dished out two assists and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over the Sabres.

Palat had a hand in both of the goals scored by his linemate Arseny Gritsyuk. With the pair of helpers, Palat has three assists, four points, 26 shots on net, 43 hits and 21 blocks through 24 games this season. His points Friday marked his first time on the scoresheet since Nov. 6. Despite his lack of points, he's amassed a solid amount of category coverage stats while skating on New Jersey's second line. If he can get going offensively, he has a shot to extend his streak of 20-plus point years to the last 13 seasons.