Palat scored a goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Palat snapped an 11-game goal drought with the tally. During that span, he was limited to two assists, both of which came against the Sabres on Friday. Palat is up to five points, 29 shots, 44 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings in a middle-six role. The 34-year-old's lack of offense has reached a new low this year, so most fantasy managers would benefit from looking elsewhere for depth wingers.