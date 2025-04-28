Palat secured an assist and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4.

Palat has registered an assist in back-to-back games. The veteran winger was credited with the primary assist on Nico Hischier's third goal of the series early in the middle frame. Palat has 154 games of playoff experience in his 13-year career, so he could receive a hefty workload in an elimination scenario in Game 5, which will be in Raleigh on Tuesday. Palat has two helpers and a plus-3 rating while averaging 15:57 of ice time through four postseason contests.