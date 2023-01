Palat recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Palat's helper was his first of the season and his first point in five games since returning from a groin injury. He missed two-plus months while recovering from surgery to repair the injury, so it's no surprise he's been a little slow on offense since he returned. The winger has three tallies, one helper, 16 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances.