Palat logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Palat set up Jesper Boqvist's second goal of the game to give the Devils a 4-2 lead late in the second period. This was Palat's first helper in the last nine games, and he's added just one goal in that stretch. The 31-year-old winger won't have as many scoring chances in a third-line role, so he's a bit of a risky option for standard fantasy formats. For the season, he has 16 points, 50 shots on net, 57 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 outings.