Palat posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Palat has a pair of power-play helpers over his last three games. The 32-year-old winger has started slow and has yet to get on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. He's at five assists (four on the power play) with 23 shots on net, 14 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 14 outings.