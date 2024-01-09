Palat (lower body) will be out for some time after coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Tuesday, "We don't expect back short-term," per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Palat has already been out for three games due to his lower-body injury and should probably be considered out indefinitely at this point. In his last nine outings, the 32-year-old winger managed just one point while putting 18 shots on net. Nathan Bastian figures to see a top-six role with both Palat and Timo Meier (abdomen) on the shelf.