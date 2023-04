Palat scored a goal on two shots in Monday's Game 4 victory over New York.

Palat has garnered two points, including a power-play assist, through the opening four games of the playoffs. With his tally, the 32-year-old Czech brought a 21-game goal drought to a close, having last scored back on March 7 against the Leafs. If Palat can get his offensive game going, he would offer the Devils some much-needed scoring depth.