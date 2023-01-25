Palat scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Palat opened the scoring Tuesday, working his way to the front of the net before his shot deflected off a Knights' defenseman and past Logan Thompson. The goal is Palat's first in nine games since his return from a two-month stint on the IR with a groin injury. The 31-year-old winger should see his production increase on New Jersey's top line alongside Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. Palat has four goals and three assists over 15 games this season.