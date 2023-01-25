Palat scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Palat opened the scoring Tuesday, working his way to the front of the net before his shot deflected off a Knights' defenseman and past Logan Thompson. The goal is Palat's first in nine games since his return from a two-month stint on the IR with a groin injury. The 31-year-old winger should see his production increase on New Jersey's top line alongside Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. Palat has four goals and three assists over 15 games this season.

More News