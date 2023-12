Palat scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Palat started slowly this season, but he's picked up eight points and a plus-4 rating over his last 11 contests. The 32-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the first period of Thursday's victory. For the year, he's managed four goals, 12 points, 43 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances. Palat should continue to play as a complementary forward in a top-six role.