Palat scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Palat opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the first period, grabbing a loose puck off an offensive-zone faceoff before beating Igor Shesterkin with a deflected wrist shot. Palat now has goals in back-to-back games and three points in the series. The 32-year-old winger brings some rare playoff experience to a young Devils lineup -- he now has 50 goals and 97 points in 143 career postseason contests.