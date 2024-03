Palat (not injury related) will be out Tuesday against the Panthers, per James Nichols.

Palat may get dealt before Friday's trade deadline, as he's not out for injury-related reasons. He has recorded nine goals and 15 assists this season and has a tremendous amount of playoff experience having won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning. If traded, the 32-year-old will likely end up in a bottom-six role for a playoff-bound team.