Palat scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The veteran winger bookended a four-goal surge by the Devils that broke the game open after it was tied 1-1 late in the second period. Palat snapped a 19-game goal drought with the performance, a stretch in which he's eked out just three assists. On the season, he has only four goals and 10 points in 46 contests, putting him on pace for his least productive full season in the NHL.