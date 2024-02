Palat scored two goals in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

His first opened the scoring. It was a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a 2-on-1. His second was a deflection at the left point at 13:46 of the third to cut the score to 4-3. Palat is riding a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals. His overall pace this season is average this season, but a streak is a streak. And you need to roll guys like him on and off your roster in order to win.