Palat recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Palat set up the Devils' opening tally midway through the second period, forcing an offensive-zone turnover before feeding Michael McLeod for a shorthanded goal. Palat would add a second assist in the third period, setting up Erik Haula. Palat has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games, finishing the opening-round series with two goals and three assists.