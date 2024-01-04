Palat (lower body) was injured in Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss a few more games, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat was a surprise scratch for Wednesday's contest versus the Capitals. Based on head coach Lindy Ruff's postgame comments, Palat shouldn't be expected to play in the Devils' upcoming back-to-back versus the Blackhawks and Canucks on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The winger's absence was covered by Colin Miller on Wednesday, but forward Graeme Clarke is also an option to enter the lineup during Palat's absence.