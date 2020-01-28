Play

Devils' P.K. Subban: Absent from practice

Subban (illness) didn't practice Tuesday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Devils don't play until Thursday against Nashville, so Subban probably won't be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. Another update on the 30-year-old blueliner's condition should be released following Wednesday's practice.

