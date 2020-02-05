Devils' P.K. Subban: Back at practice

Subban (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Subban missed Tuesday's loss to Montreal due to an illness, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia. The 30-year-old blueliner has been highly disappointing from an offensive standpoint this season, having notched just 11 points through 51 games, making him nothing more than a bench warmer in most fantasy formats.