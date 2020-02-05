Devils' P.K. Subban: Back at practice
Subban (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Subban missed Tuesday's loss to Montreal due to an illness, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia. The 30-year-old blueliner has been highly disappointing from an offensive standpoint this season, having notched just 11 points through 51 games, making him nothing more than a bench warmer in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.