Devils' P.K. Subban: Bags apple in NJ debut

Subban finished with an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Subban vacuumed up a team-high 26:21 of ice time, including 2:50 on the power play and 1:36 shorthanded. He was brought in to be the No. 1 defenseman for the Devils, and that's exactly how Subban was used in his first game with the team.