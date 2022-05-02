Subban scored five goals and added 17 assists in 77 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Subban got back over the 20-point threshold after narrowly missing it in each of the previous two seasons, but his offensive capabilities have diminished significantly since Subban's prime years, when he was a consistent 50-point threat. The 32-year-old defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent now that his behemoth of an eight-year, $72 million contract has expired. His toughness and veteran experience should allow Subban to find a landing spot, but he's unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker in most formats regardless of where he signs.